Build a Stopwatch using JavaScript
create a stopwatch from scratch
learn how to add dynamics to a website
learn how to link between JavaScript, HTML and CSS
create a stopwatch from scratch
learn how to add dynamics to a website
learn how to link between JavaScript, HTML and CSS
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (be able to apply the basics of JavaScript, some built-in methods and create your own variable, be able to create arrays, conditions of high level and define conditions with different forms, be able to create functions, deal with the built-in methods and with the scope levels, be able to link between JavaScript and HTML, be able to handle code cases and add more options to your own smart interactive stopwatch to save and update data, be able to link between JavaScript and CSS, complete your own smart interactive stopwatch, display saved data and create its layout). Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
website's dynamics
Html
webdevelopment
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
By the end of Task 1, you will be able to apply the basics of JavaScript, some built-in methods and create your own variable.
By the end of Task 2, you will be able to create arrays, conditions of high level and define conditions with different forms.
By the end of Task3, you will be able to create functions, deal with the built-in methods and with the scope levels.
By the end of Task 4, you will be able to link between JavaScript and HTML
By the end of Task 5, you will be able to handle code cases and add more options to your own smart interactive stopwatch to save and update data
By the end of Task 6, you will be able to link between JavaScript and CSS, complete your own smart interactive stopwatch, display saved data and create its layout
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.