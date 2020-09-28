Learner Reviews & Feedback for Storytelling with Kumu by Coursera Project Network
In this project-based course, you will use Kumu to create a relationship map about the life & ideas of physicist and philosopher David Bohm, inspired by the documentary Infinite Potential. By doing so, you will implement advanced functionalities using Kumu's Advanced Editor; and create an interactive presentation based on your map to tell Bohm's story.
This project brings the features and capabilities of Kumu to another realm, where maps that are usually used to represent systems and networks become visual scaffoldings for different ways to tell a story.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Murtuza B
Sep 28, 2020
Really enjoyed the story-telling journey using the KUMU app and the instructor. Thank you so much for your time and efforts.