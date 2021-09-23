Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Streamline Business Processes with Swimlanes in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to clarify a business process by panning out to fully understand where interactions that support it occur across an organization. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying process management principles to visualize a complex business process and the activities that support it within a Swimlane chart in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Streamline Business Processes with Swimlanes in Miro

By Maciej P

Sep 23, 2021

You are better off following the Miro built-in tutorial for the swimlane template

