About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to clarify a business process by panning out to fully understand where interactions that support it occur across an organization.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying process management principles to visualize a complex business process and the activities that support it within a Swimlane chart in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
By Maciej P
Sep 23, 2021
You are better off following the Miro built-in tutorial for the swimlane template