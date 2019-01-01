Chevron Left
Back to SVM Regression, prediction and losses

Learner Reviews & Feedback for SVM Regression, prediction and losses by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Train SVM regression model- with large & small margin, second degree polynomial kernel, make prediction using Linear SVM classifier; how a small weight vector results in a large margin? and finally pictorial representation for Hinge loss. This project gives you easy access to the invaluable learning techniques used by experts in machine learning. Using these approaches, no matter what your skill levels in topics you would like to master, you can change your thinking and change your understanding to thoroughness in machine learning....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder