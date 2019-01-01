حماية قاعدة البيانات من هجمات ال Injections باستخدام Java
تعمل Parameterized Query عن طريق Java's Prepared Statement
تحمي قاعدة البيانات من ال Injection Attacks
فى نهاية المشروع هتقدر تعمل PostgreSQL Database مبسطة باستخدام Java., خلال المشروع ، هنتعامل مع ال Database عن طريق Java Application و هتستخدم parameterized queries لأجل حماية ال Database من هجمات الSQL Injections . و اخيرا هنحمي الDatabase بطرق متعددة ومعروفة في عالم الSoftware Development . المشروع مستواه متوسط لالDevelopers و الSoftware Engineers اللي شغالين في مجال الtech ومهتمين بتحسين مهاراتهم في Java في مجال ال Software Development و مهتمين بال Backend Systems اللي Secure و محصنة ضد الهجمات هنستخدم Java لامكانيات والطرق المتعددة لحماية ال Queries من ال Injection Attacks من خلال المشروع هتوسع مفهومك عن Query Security و Database Security عامة
Database (DBMS)
Back-end Web Development
Parameterize Queries
Java Programming
security
