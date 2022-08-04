تحليل البيانات باستخدام Tableau
تحليل نماذج البيانات المعقدة والحصول على رؤى قيمة منها.
صمم لوحات معلومات مبهجة من الناحية الجمالية تخدم الأعمال وتجعلك تتعمق في بياناتك.
فى نهاية هذا المشروع، هتكون قادر تصمم dashboards تساعد شركتك على اتخاذ القرارات بشكل سليم باستخدام البرنامج الشهير Tableau. خلال المشروع هنمشى مع بعض خطوة بخطوة عشان نقدر نبنى و نصمم dashboards ذات شكل جذاب وسهل لكل الناس وليس التقنيين فقط، وباستخدام برنامج احترافي كTableau اللي هيسهل علينا التحليل ويطلع نتايج دقيقة وبشكل مميز وطبعًا هنشتغل على قاعدة بيانات وcase study واقعيين عشان تقدر تضيف المشروع للportfolio الخاص بك وتخرج الحياة العملية مثقلًا بمعلومات تهيئك للعمل. هذا المشروع الارشادى مخصص للأشخاص الذين لديهم خبرة متوسطة في التعامل مع البيانات ولديهم الرغبة في تعلم أداة جديدة تفيدهم في حياة العملية سواء ك data analyst أو data scientist أو بالأخص business intelligence فهذا المشروع سيطور مهاراتك بشكل كبير. وتم اختيار برنامج Tableau لأنه من البرامج الرائدة في مجال ذكاء الأعمال ومن الأكئر طلبًا في الشركات الكبيرة.
Data Analysis
Tableau Software
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Data Model
Business Intelligence
تحميل البيانات
واجهة التصميم
تصميم كل الcharts الرئيسية
"Optional: Practice Activity"
Dashboard
تصميم Data Model
Calculated Field
المهمة التدريبية الأخيرة
