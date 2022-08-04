تحسين الصورة باستخدام برنامج Adobe Photoshop للمبتدئين
تعدل درجة إضاءة الصورة, تعديل ألوان الصورة و زيادة درجة تشبعها، تحذف أجزاء من الصورة ، تزود حدة sharpness صورة
في نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تحسن من جودة الصورة بشكل عال وسريع باستخدام Adobe Photoshop خلال المشروع هنمشى مع بعض خطوة بخطوة و هتقدر تحسن الصورة عن طريق إنك تحسن مستوى تشبع الالوان اللى هو Colors Saturation كمان هتقدر تعمل تصحيح تباين الألوان وتوزيع النور و الظل فى الصورة إللى هو Contrast and brightness . طبعا هنتعلم كمان إزاي نعمل كده على أجزاء محددة فى الصورة مش كل الصوره ، و ده عن طريق تحديد المناطق اللى عايزين نغيرها أو masking . كمان هنعرف إزاي تستخدم المؤثرات الإضافية إللى هي filters على الصورة و إزاي ممكن كمان اشيل حاجه من الصورة عن طريق خاصية التعرف على المحتوى أو content-aware . المشروع دة مخصص للمستخدمين أو المصممين المبتدئين إللى عندهم فكرة عامة عن برنامج الـ photoshop و عن مجموعة الأدوات المختلفة سواء فى اللوحة Layers أو فى لوحة الادوات بتاعت البرنامج ، و فاهمين الألوان و طريقة عرضها فى البرنامج .التنفيذ هيكون بترتيب منطقي و معتمد على أسهل الطرق للتنفيذ و إللى يسمح فى نفس الوقت إن المصمم يطبق نفس الخطوات على أفكار تانية أصعب ، و ده هيخليه يتعلم التقنيات و الطريقة الخاصة بالشغل مش الأدوات بس !
حذف أماكن من الصورة
تعديل حدة ووضوح أجزاء فى الصورة
تعديل ألوان الصورة
تعديل إضاءة الصورة
فتح الصورة و تخطيط الحل بأداة LEVELS
تعديل إضاءة الصورة باستخدام الـLevels
تعديل تشبع الألوان فى الصورة
تعديل إضاءة الصورة و تشبع الوان محددة في الصورة
تعديل تباين الصورة و إضاءة أجزاء منها باستخدام Masks
زيادة حدة و جودة التفاصيل فى الصورة
حذف أجزاء من الصورة
تحسين صورة بشكل كامل فى وقت قياسي
