Learner Reviews & Feedback for Take a Critical Path Approach to UX Maps in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to leverage a critical path approach to build a practical user experience map that identifies the key interaction moments that influence a customer’s success achieving the goals, so that resources can be strategically applied to the most critical touchpoints.
To do this you will gain hands-on experience diagramming a user experience to identify a customer’s and brand’s critical path to success in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....