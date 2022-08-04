تصور البيانات في ال PowerBI: انشاء منصة مبيعات.
*هتتعلم ازاي تعمل تحليل للبيانات
*هتتعلم ازاي تعرض البيانات بأكثر من طريقه
*هتتعلم ادخال البيانات عن طريق الانترنت
فى نهايه المشروع ده هتقدر تدخل البيانات المختلفة لتحليلها واستخلاص نتائجها بطريقة مرئية باستخدام Microsoft Power Bi برنامج PowerBI عبارة عن مجموعة من خدمات البرامج والتطبيقات اللي بتشتغل مع بعض علشان تدينا نتائج مرئية لتحليل البيانات، واللي بيكون هدفها تحويل اي بيانات سواء كانت ملفات Excel، SQL، او حتى من بيانات من الأنترنت. المشروع ده للمبتدئين في مجال تحليل البيانات والمهتمين بعلم ال Data وازاي تتعامل معاها, و خلال المشروع ده هنمشي مع بعض خطوه بخطوه بأننا نقدر ندخل مجال تحليل البيانات Data Analysis ونتعرف اكثر على نظم تحليل البيانات بطريقة مهنية ومرئية وسهله وكيفية الاستفادة منها في أنواع البيزنس المختلفه، واللي بتأهل المشترك في الكثير من المهن زي: PowerBi Data Analyst, PowerBi Developer, Power BI Software Engineer
Business Analysis
Business Strategy
Data Analysis
Interactive Data Visualization
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تحميل البرنامج ومعرفة واجهة الاستخدام.
ادخال البيانات محلياً في البرنامج.
عرض البيانات المدخلة مرئياً بأكثر من طريقه.
Optional: Practice Activity
استخدام DAX في ال PowerBI.
عرض البيانات المدخلة محلياً وعن طريق الانترنت مدمجين.
Optional: Capstone
