تصفية و ترتيب المعلومات باستخدام SQL
انشاء قاعدة بيانات و اضافة جداول لها و ادخال البيانات الي هذه الجداول
التحكم في اظهار البيانات كما تريد و معرفة كيفية فرز و ترتيب البيانات بطرق سهلة و سريعة
في نهاية هذا المشروع هتكون قادر تنشئ قاعدة بيانات وتحط جواه جداول وتدخل فيه بيانات و كمان هتكون قادرتستخدم الـ السي كيو ال في تصفية ال البيانات العندك و كمان هتقدر تعرض ال البيانات بتاعتك بترتيب معين و بالشكل الي انت محتاجه بسهولة و هنغطي معظم ال اوامر السي كيو ال الي انت ممكن تحتاجها في التعامل مع ال البيانات بتاعتك و تتأكد ان مفيش أي اخطاء في الكتابة. هذا المشروع للمهتمين بمجال تحليل البيانات باستخدام لغة ال سي كيو ال ، و هذا المشروع للمبتدئين لأننا هنبدأ نتعلم لغة الـ سي كيو ال و نفهم طريقة الكتابة بتاعتها. بعد المشروع هتقدر انك تتعامل مع أي dataset هتقابلك و هتقدر انك تقراء و تكتب لغة الـ سي كيو ال و تنشئ قاعدة البيانات الخاصة بك و ده هيساعدك لو اشتغلت ك محلل للبيانات انك تبقي عارف ازاى تتعامل مع ال قاعدة البيانات الفي الشركة بتاعتك. في هذا المشروع ، سنستخدم Microsoft SQL server و هنستخدم لغة الـ SQL علشان لغة الاستعلامات البنائية هي لغة للتعامل والتحكم مع قواعد البيانات المترابطة من خلال التعامل مع تراكيب البيانات وإجراء عمليات إدخال البيانات والحذف والفرز والبحث والتصفية والتعديل وخلافه
Database (DBMS)
Microsoft SQL server management studio
Data Analysis
Table (Database)
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Database creation مقدمة و إنشاء قاعدة بيانات
Adding tables to your database إضافة جداول لقاعدة البيانات
Adding data to the tables إضافة بيانات للجداول
Displaying and filtering data عرض و فرز البيانات
Functions and Ordering data وظائف وترتيب البيانات
