Responsive Web Design - التصميم المتجاوب لمواقع الويب

Offered By
تصميم موقع باستخدام HTML وإضافة عدة عناصرللموقع كشريط التنقل

إضافة تنسيق للموقع باستخدام CSS وجعل التصميم يتجاوب عند تغيير حجم الشاشة

إضافة عناصر خارجية كخطوط وأيقونات جوجل

1 hour
Intermediate
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية تصميم موقع ويب متجاوب. التصميم المتجاوب هو التصميم الذي يتناسب ويتناسق مع كل أحجام الشاشات، فقد تتغير طريقة عرض بعض العناصر أو ألوانها أو كيفية استجابتها عند تغيير حجم الشاشة. يحتاج المصممون والمطورون اليوم لمعرفة كيفية تصميم موقع ويب متجاوب لأن الموقع قد يتم عرضه على شاشة حاسوب أو جهاز تابلت أو على شاشة الموبايل وعدم تهيئة الموقع لمختلف أحجام الشاشات قد يعرض التصميم للفشل وقد يؤدي إلى تجربة مستخدم سيئة. ستتعلم خلال المشروع كيفية تصميم شريط التنقل، كيفية إضافة أقسام للموقع، وكيفية تصميم نموذج \استمارة - form ، كيفية تصميم ترويسة وتذييل للموقع، كيفية إضافة أيقونات من أيقونات جوجل ، بالإضافة إلى تنسيق جميع ما ذكر وإضافة بعض التنسيقات لجعل التصميم يتجاوب مع اختلاف حجم الشاشة.

Skills you will develop

  • HTML5

  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)

  • Web Design

  • تصميم المواقع

  • Responsive Web Design

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. تحضير الهيكل الأساسي للموقع

  2. تنسيق ألوان الأقسام وتصميم شريط التنقل - Navbar

  3. تنسيق شريط التنقل والترويسة

  4. إضافة تصميم متجاوب لشريط التنقل والترويسة

  5. features تصميم قسم الخصائص

  6. pricing تصميم قسم الدورات

  7. تنسيق قسم الدورات وإضافة محتوى قسم التواصل

  8. تنسيق قسم التواصل وتصميم قسم التذييل

Instructor

