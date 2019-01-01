Responsive Web Design - التصميم المتجاوب لمواقع الويب
تصميم موقع باستخدام HTML وإضافة عدة عناصرللموقع كشريط التنقل
إضافة تنسيق للموقع باستخدام CSS وجعل التصميم يتجاوب عند تغيير حجم الشاشة
إضافة عناصر خارجية كخطوط وأيقونات جوجل
تصميم موقع باستخدام HTML وإضافة عدة عناصرللموقع كشريط التنقل
إضافة تنسيق للموقع باستخدام CSS وجعل التصميم يتجاوب عند تغيير حجم الشاشة
إضافة عناصر خارجية كخطوط وأيقونات جوجل
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية تصميم موقع ويب متجاوب. التصميم المتجاوب هو التصميم الذي يتناسب ويتناسق مع كل أحجام الشاشات، فقد تتغير طريقة عرض بعض العناصر أو ألوانها أو كيفية استجابتها عند تغيير حجم الشاشة. يحتاج المصممون والمطورون اليوم لمعرفة كيفية تصميم موقع ويب متجاوب لأن الموقع قد يتم عرضه على شاشة حاسوب أو جهاز تابلت أو على شاشة الموبايل وعدم تهيئة الموقع لمختلف أحجام الشاشات قد يعرض التصميم للفشل وقد يؤدي إلى تجربة مستخدم سيئة. ستتعلم خلال المشروع كيفية تصميم شريط التنقل، كيفية إضافة أقسام للموقع، وكيفية تصميم نموذج \استمارة - form ، كيفية تصميم ترويسة وتذييل للموقع، كيفية إضافة أيقونات من أيقونات جوجل ، بالإضافة إلى تنسيق جميع ما ذكر وإضافة بعض التنسيقات لجعل التصميم يتجاوب مع اختلاف حجم الشاشة.
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Web Design
تصميم المواقع
Responsive Web Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تحضير الهيكل الأساسي للموقع
تنسيق ألوان الأقسام وتصميم شريط التنقل - Navbar
تنسيق شريط التنقل والترويسة
إضافة تصميم متجاوب لشريط التنقل والترويسة
features تصميم قسم الخصائص
pricing تصميم قسم الدورات
تنسيق قسم الدورات وإضافة محتوى قسم التواصل
تنسيق قسم التواصل وتصميم قسم التذييل
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.