Adobe Illustrator بأستخدام Neon تصميم يافطة محل
فى نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تصمم neon design ل لافتة shop او مكان عمل باستخدام Adobe Illustrator. خلال المشروع ده هنتعلم مع بعض ازاي نعمل neon shop sign باستخدام ال fonts المختلفة و رسمة vector و نضيف عليها effect اسمة Gaussian Blur علشان في النهاية يكون شكله زي ال neon و بعد كدة هنحط التصميم بتاعنا على حائط طوب و بالمساعدة ال gaussian blur هنقدر نخليه شكلة زي الحقيقة. ليه هنعمل اخر خطوة دي؟ علشان نوري ال عميل الشكل النهائي مش بس ك design على الcomputer لا كمان لما ينفذ على أرض الواقع. و دي نقطة مهمة الي بتفرق ال designer الشاطر عن أي designer عادي تاني. المشروع دة مخصص للمصممين الgraphic المتوسطين اللي عندهم علم بأساسيات برنامج adobe illustrator و اللي يقدروا يعملوا تصميمات بسيطة باستخدام البرنامج دة. مش بس كده بس كمان الطلبة اللي يدرسوا في مجال ال graphic design و اللي حابين ينموا من مهاراتهم في adobe illustrator. ال neon effect designs سواء كانت تنفذ علي fonts او vectors زي icons مثلا بقت منتشرة مؤخرا في مجال ال graphic design وبقي في عملاء كتير عايزة neon designs فلازم انت كمصمم تقدر تنفذ كل متطلبات العملاء و ال market. في المشروع دة احنا هنستخدم adobe illustrator اللي هو واحد من برامج ال creative cloud. و هو من احسن البرامج اللي بتستخدم في تصميم اي حاجة فيها vectors او جرافيكس زي الرسومات الدقيقة او اللوجو، و طبعا من ضمن الvectors هو اي نص متحول من خط ل outline. و في المشروع ده احنا هنستخدم كذا نمط لخطوط المتحولة اللي هنضيف عليه effects علشان نوصل في الاخر لل neon effect و adobe illustrator يتميز بكمية الـ effects المتاحة الي بتاخد التصميم في حته تانية خالص.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
outline الي font تغيير ال
scissors toolو استخدام ال global swatchتحديد ال
layersوترتيب ال gaussian blurمعرفت استخدام ال
Optional: Practice Activity
ice creamبطريقة اخره على شكل ال neon effectتنفيذ ال
على الحائط neon lights عمل
Optional: Capstone
