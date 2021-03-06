RB
Jan 22, 2022
Instruction given was easy t o follow. The course provided information that I can use in my work. I appreciated the side by side view, it facilitated practice using the platform.
Oct 21, 2021
A great project for instructors and teachers. The instructor was thorough and gave pristine explanations for all the choices that were made.
By Shaik P•
Mar 6, 2021
Coursera is a good website and also improve my new skills in this website.
By Roselle L•
Nov 20, 2020
Thank you so much for this guided project! I enjoyed it!
By Bensen A•
Dec 26, 2020
Abby Saey's Courses are some of the Best Project Courses I have seen in Coursera. Her explanations are clear and easy to follow, and her teaching skill is top-notch. I totally loved this course because it gave me an insight into how courses are created via Eduflow, and how Peer-review is incorporated into it. Excellent Work by Abby!
By Ramona B•
Jan 23, 2022
By Ikhtiar U I•
Oct 22, 2021
By Jona- L D•
Nov 24, 2020
The tools is not working well
By Heri H•
Sep 13, 2021
goods aplication and i like
By Analyn B•
Dec 4, 2020
Thank you so much!
By Muhamad F R•
Feb 11, 2022
great course.
By kavitha•
May 31, 2021
Good
By Gorka B•
Feb 24, 2022
The signature in the certificate is not nitid.
By Nguyen D P•
Sep 25, 2021
Boring