Chevron Left
Back to Teaching with Peer Review Using Eduflow

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Teaching with Peer Review Using Eduflow by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
39 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

In this project, you will incorporate peer review activities into a hands-on, educational course, using Eduflow. Eduflow is a free, easy-to-use online course builder that allows you to develop an interactive learning experience. One of the many great features available in Eduflow is the peer review feedback option. Peer reviews allow learners to provide feedback to their classmates. This feedback exchange is an invaluable learning tool which is effective in any type of classroom both academic and professional. Peer feedback incorporates higher order thinking and promotes 21st Century Skills including collaboration, communication, creativity, and critical thinking. Peer review assignments are an exceptional learning strategy and can take any educational experience to the next level. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RB

Jan 22, 2022

Instruction given was easy t o follow. The course provided information that I can use in my work. I appreciated the side by side view, it facilitated practice using the platform.

I

Oct 21, 2021

A great project for instructors and teachers. The instructor was thorough and gave pristine explanations for all the choices that were made.

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Teaching with Peer Review Using Eduflow

By Shaik P

Mar 6, 2021

Coursera is a good website and also improve my new skills in this website.

By Roselle L

Nov 20, 2020

Thank you so much for this guided project! I enjoyed it!

By Bensen A

Dec 26, 2020

Abby Saey's Courses are some of the Best Project Courses I have seen in Coursera. Her explanations are clear and easy to follow, and her teaching skill is top-notch. I totally loved this course because it gave me an insight into how courses are created via Eduflow, and how Peer-review is incorporated into it. Excellent Work by Abby!

By Ramona B

Jan 23, 2022

Instruction given was easy t o follow. The course provided information that I can use in my work. I appreciated the side by side view, it facilitated practice using the platform.

By Ikhtiar U I

Oct 22, 2021

A​ great project for instructors and teachers. The instructor was thorough and gave pristine explanations for all the choices that were made.

By Jona- L D

Nov 24, 2020

The tools is not working well

By Heri H

Sep 13, 2021

goods aplication and i like

By Analyn B

Dec 4, 2020

Thank you so much!

By Muhamad F R

Feb 11, 2022

​great course.

By kavitha

May 31, 2021

Good

By Gorka B

Feb 24, 2022

The signature in the certificate is not nitid.

By Nguyen D P

Sep 25, 2021

Boring

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder