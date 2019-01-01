Teambuilding in Canva
Kreiere eine neue Gruppe in Canva und lade Mitglieder ein.
Arbeite in Echtzeit mit deinem Team an einem Projekt in Canva.
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts, kannst du mit Hilfe von Canva Gruppen erstellen in denen du mit deinem Team gemeinsam an Projekten arbeiten kannst. Dieses angeleitete Projekt ist eine Einführung in die Nutzung von Canva Teams und richtet sich an Menschen, die noch keine Erfahrung mit der Gruppenfunktion in Canva gesammelt haben. Du wirst in diesem Projekt lernen, wie du mit einem Team gemeinsam Projekte in Canva entwickelst. Canva ist ein web basiertes Online-Gestaltungs-Tool, dass jedem User erlaubt, einfache oder komplexe Grafiken zu erstellen. Canva setzt keine Installation von Software voraus um Projekte zu kreieren. Die web basierte Plattform Canva bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte alleine, oder als Team zu kreieren und zu teilen. Am Ende dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben ein team zu erstellen und verschiedene Funktionen zu nutzen die dir bei der Gruppenarbeit in Canva behilflich sein werden um kreative und visuell ansprechende Projekte gemeinsam zu gestalten.
Team Building
Content Creation
Marketing
Team Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Canva Account und navigiere die Canva Webseite
Gestalte ein gemeinsames Projekt mit deinem Team in Canva und weise einzelnen Mitgliedern Aufgaben zu
Lösche dein Canva Team nach erfolgreichem Projektabschluss
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
