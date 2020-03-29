Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of using Keras with TensorFlow as its backend and you will learn to use it to solve a basic regression problem. By the end of this project, you will have created, trained, and evaluated a neural network model that, after the training, will be able to predict house prices with a high degree of accuracy. Notes: - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AA

Sep 19, 2020

You should have some basic understanding of Linear Regression and Libraries being used to get complete use of this project. The instructor done a very good job in explaining the things he have done.

UD

Jun 9, 2020

Sir is very good in what to deliver to the student in better manner.At the end of project able to know more about various libraries,function which is helpful in various projects related to CS,IT.

By Ashish B

Mar 29, 2020

I am new to Machine Learning. The Course started pretty well. But as it advanced I didn't understand what we were doing. Just kept following the instruction and completed the course but couldn't understand much towarsds the end

By Nguyen D T T

Jul 20, 2020

It is too short and just covers the most basic things. It would be better if the instructor makes another project with the same topic to go deeper on how to optimize the model to get a better result.

By dharwada r

May 25, 2020

Course duration is very short, need more practice to understand the concepts

By RASHI G I L S

May 21, 2020

concepts wasn't explained much

By YOGENDRA P B 1

Jun 21, 2020

This was a good project, if you know python, it can be completed in an hour. My only complain is though, i did not learn how to use TensorFlow as much i wanted to. It just looked like any other ML project.

By Divij K J

Jul 4, 2020

Used pre-built packages, did not explain them. Thus, it felt like a shortcut.

By ANIL V

Jun 6, 2020

Focus is more on Pandas and very basic machine learning. Not at all focus in explaining tensor flow or any parameters. Instructor is not explaining why he is doing anything.

Not recommended.

By EBIKESEYE A

Apr 5, 2020

This was indeed a very good course and my advice to everyone who want go into real estate, you should try this course and you will learn a lot of experience from it . I finally got to finish it and I feel accomplished.

By Zac R

Mar 14, 2020

The interactive Rhyme experience using python and tensorflow was seamless and made it easy to follow along with the instruction by entering code. Liked that the course could be completed in under 2 hours.

By Aravindhan A

Sep 20, 2020

By UTKARSH D

Jun 10, 2020

By Dr. K K

Apr 26, 2020

I am new to world of ML/AI and but have been polynomial regression models for over 2 years in my research. This course was just the right applied exposure I needed in ML regression.

By Aparna M

Jun 8, 2020

Though Tensflow is a huge topic, this learn while doing methodology used is just right to get you going. I would recommend that everyone should try the course.

By HERNANDO, K (

Feb 12, 2021

The instructor is great. He explains what the functions (most of it) mean and what it does. Will definitely take on another course with this instructor.

By Samrat K

Jul 22, 2020

very good course, requesting Amit Yadav for more hand-on courses, one dedicated course for only practice of tensorflow commands and functions

By Utku K

Jun 23, 2020

Short, but clear and right to the target, I hope I could find some other GPs for TF tasks other than Regression. Thanks

By Mim A

Mar 9, 2020

Super Exciting Hands on Project Training. Everyone who want to learn data science this course is very helpful.

By ARUT S S

Apr 6, 2020

really good instructing throughout the course but still needs to know about the back end process explanations.

By Kritika M

May 30, 2020

It is was an amazing course for beginners for hands on practice. Helped me a lot to develop my skills.

By Pranay R

Jun 22, 2020

An excellent guided project for everyone who wants to learn the basics of TensorFlow

By Rupa B L

Jun 3, 2020

I loved the ease with which I could go through the course. A practical way to learn.

By A G

Aug 8, 2020

Really useful project. Had a first time experience of creating a neural network.!!

By Rohit R

Jun 26, 2020

I had so much fun learning through this guided project, so gonna try more of these

By Sujeet S

Aug 23, 2020

Really good course for beginners who have some understanding of Neural Networks

By Sumit S

May 14, 2020

Great Course , By Mr. Amit Yadav . Thank You very much Coursera and Rhyme.

