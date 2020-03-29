AA
Sep 19, 2020
You should have some basic understanding of Linear Regression and Libraries being used to get complete use of this project. The instructor done a very good job in explaining the things he have done.
UD
Jun 9, 2020
Sir is very good in what to deliver to the student in better manner.At the end of project able to know more about various libraries,function which is helpful in various projects related to CS,IT.
By Ashish B•
Mar 29, 2020
I am new to Machine Learning. The Course started pretty well. But as it advanced I didn't understand what we were doing. Just kept following the instruction and completed the course but couldn't understand much towarsds the end
By Nguyen D T T•
Jul 20, 2020
It is too short and just covers the most basic things. It would be better if the instructor makes another project with the same topic to go deeper on how to optimize the model to get a better result.
By dharwada r•
May 25, 2020
Course duration is very short, need more practice to understand the concepts
By RASHI G I L S•
May 21, 2020
concepts wasn't explained much
By YOGENDRA P B 1•
Jun 21, 2020
This was a good project, if you know python, it can be completed in an hour. My only complain is though, i did not learn how to use TensorFlow as much i wanted to. It just looked like any other ML project.
By Divij K J•
Jul 4, 2020
Used pre-built packages, did not explain them. Thus, it felt like a shortcut.
By ANIL V•
Jun 6, 2020
Focus is more on Pandas and very basic machine learning. Not at all focus in explaining tensor flow or any parameters. Instructor is not explaining why he is doing anything.
Not recommended.
By EBIKESEYE A•
Apr 5, 2020
This was indeed a very good course and my advice to everyone who want go into real estate, you should try this course and you will learn a lot of experience from it . I finally got to finish it and I feel accomplished.
By Zac R•
Mar 14, 2020
The interactive Rhyme experience using python and tensorflow was seamless and made it easy to follow along with the instruction by entering code. Liked that the course could be completed in under 2 hours.
By Aravindhan A•
Sep 20, 2020
By UTKARSH D•
Jun 10, 2020
By Dr. K K•
Apr 26, 2020
I am new to world of ML/AI and but have been polynomial regression models for over 2 years in my research. This course was just the right applied exposure I needed in ML regression.
By Aparna M•
Jun 8, 2020
Though Tensflow is a huge topic, this learn while doing methodology used is just right to get you going. I would recommend that everyone should try the course.
By HERNANDO, K (•
Feb 12, 2021
The instructor is great. He explains what the functions (most of it) mean and what it does. Will definitely take on another course with this instructor.
By Samrat K•
Jul 22, 2020
very good course, requesting Amit Yadav for more hand-on courses, one dedicated course for only practice of tensorflow commands and functions
By Utku K•
Jun 23, 2020
Short, but clear and right to the target, I hope I could find some other GPs for TF tasks other than Regression. Thanks
By Mim A•
Mar 9, 2020
Super Exciting Hands on Project Training. Everyone who want to learn data science this course is very helpful.
By ARUT S S•
Apr 6, 2020
really good instructing throughout the course but still needs to know about the back end process explanations.
By Kritika M•
May 30, 2020
It is was an amazing course for beginners for hands on practice. Helped me a lot to develop my skills.
By Pranay R•
Jun 22, 2020
An excellent guided project for everyone who wants to learn the basics of TensorFlow
By Rupa B L•
Jun 3, 2020
I loved the ease with which I could go through the course. A practical way to learn.
By A G•
Aug 8, 2020
Really useful project. Had a first time experience of creating a neural network.!!
By Rohit R•
Jun 26, 2020
I had so much fun learning through this guided project, so gonna try more of these
By Sujeet S•
Aug 23, 2020
Really good course for beginners who have some understanding of Neural Networks
By Sumit S•
May 14, 2020
Great Course , By Mr. Amit Yadav . Thank You very much Coursera and Rhyme.