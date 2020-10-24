RM
Jan 3, 2021
This is a very good guided project for beginners. Kudos to Mo for doing all this hard work.
EC
Dec 6, 2020
Hungry to learn more about tensorflow so that I can use it in my IoT modules.
By Ricardo D•
Oct 24, 2020
This course is just a waste of time. The guided project is to simple, so it's impossible to learn something useful.
By Mo R•
Feb 21, 2021
Great course with helpful explanations. Thanks to Mo Rebaie always being a great instructor and mentor!
By Rohit M•
Jan 4, 2021
By Ed H N C•
Dec 7, 2020
By Diego F B H•
Oct 27, 2020
Get to Know Tensorflow is so well prepared =D.
By Shubham S•
Sep 28, 2020
great lecture
By ITB537 E S•
Sep 28, 2020
By Rosalyn A S•
Feb 1, 2021
Thank you!
By Charan K S•
Sep 27, 2020
Nice
By 18cs009 D K M•
Oct 3, 2020
GOOD BUT SHOULD BE DONE WITH THE COURSE FOR CLEAR UNDERSTANDING
By Victor M•
Nov 1, 2020
Nice, but a bit hard to follow Mo's speech. But thx!
By Rahul A•
Oct 2, 2021
Great course !
By Aruparna M•
Dec 16, 2020
I feel more explanations of the lines of code could have been given.
By Lukasz D•
Feb 13, 2021
Some pieces of code are not working.
By Peter D•
Nov 22, 2020
Terrible!