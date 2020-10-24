Chevron Left
This guided project course is part of the "Tensorflow for AI" series, and this series presents material that builds on the first course of DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate offered at Coursera, which will help learners reinforce their skills and build more projects with Tensorflow. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will get to know the basics and main components of Tensorflow through hands-on exercises, and you will learn how to define, compile and train a neural network with Tensorflow, and you will get a bonus practical deep learning project implemented with Tensorflow. By the end of this project, you will have developed a deeper understanding of Tensorflow, learned how to build a neural network with Tensorflow, and learned practically how to use Tensorflow to implement AI projects so that you can start building and applying scalable models to real-world problems. This class is for learners who want to use Python for building AI models with TensorFlow, and for learners who are currently taking a basic deep learning course or have already finished a deep learning course and are searching for a practical deep learning with TensorFlow project. Also, this project provides learners with deeper knowledge about the basics of Tensorflow and its main components and improves their skills in Tensorflow which helps them in fulfilling their career goals by adding this project to their portfolios....

By Ricardo D

Oct 24, 2020

This course is just a waste of time. The guided project is to simple, so it's impossible to learn something useful.

By Mo R

Feb 21, 2021

Great course with helpful explanations. Thanks to Mo Rebaie always being a great instructor and mentor!

By Rohit M

Jan 4, 2021

This is a very good guided project for beginners. Kudos to Mo for doing all this hard work.

By Ed H N C

Dec 7, 2020

Hungry to learn more about tensorflow so that I can use it in my IoT modules.

By Diego F B H

Oct 27, 2020

Get to Know Tensorflow is so well prepared =D.

By Shubham S

Sep 28, 2020

great lecture

By ITB537 E S

Sep 28, 2020

great Lecture

By Rosalyn A S

Feb 1, 2021

Thank you!

By Charan K S

Sep 27, 2020

Nice

By 18cs009 D K M

Oct 3, 2020

GOOD BUT SHOULD BE DONE WITH THE COURSE FOR CLEAR UNDERSTANDING

By Victor M

Nov 1, 2020

Nice, but a bit hard to follow Mo's speech. But thx!

By Rahul A

Oct 2, 2021

Great course !

By Aruparna M

Dec 16, 2020

I feel more explanations of the lines of code could have been given.

By Lukasz D

Feb 13, 2021

Some pieces of code are not working.

By Peter D

Nov 22, 2020

Terrible!

