Learner Reviews & Feedback for TensorFlow Serving with Docker for Model Deployment by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
46 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

This is a hands-on, guided project on deploying deep learning models using TensorFlow Serving with Docker. In this 1.5 hour long project, you will train and export TensorFlow models for text classification, learn how to deploy models with TF Serving and Docker in 90 seconds, and build simple gRPC and REST-based clients in Python for model inference. With the worldwide adoption of machine learning and AI by organizations, it is becoming increasingly important for data scientists and machine learning engineers to know how to deploy models to production. While DevOps groups are fantastic at scaling applications, they are not the experts in ML ecosystems such as TensorFlow and PyTorch. This guided project gives learners a solid, real-world foundation of pushing your TensorFlow models from development to production in no time! Prerequisites: In order to successfully complete this project, you should be familiar with Python, and have prior experience with building models with Keras or TensorFlow. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for TensorFlow Serving with Docker for Model Deployment

By Enzo D G M

Oct 18, 2020

Introducción a tensorflow serving poderosa, muy bien explicada y con pocas líneas de código

By Gabriel I P L

Aug 26, 2020

Excellent!

By Bryan R

Apr 23, 2021

Very well structured. It took a little longer that the 1.5 hours but the time was well spent. Nice job by the instructor!

By Ro H

Feb 20, 2021

A fantastic introduction to TF Serving.

By serdar b

Jan 18, 2021

Good instructor. He explains clearly.

By Kristian V

Feb 14, 2021

awesome guided project

By Carlos M C F

Aug 26, 2020

Thank you

By Igor K

Aug 15, 2021

Awesome!

By David W

Nov 10, 2020

I wish we had spent a little more time going over some of the options on tf-server. Rarely in the real world are the simple things enough. Other than that, this was a very good summary of the process and the benefits of using tf server.

