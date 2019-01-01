Test Accessibility of your Design with A11ygator
In this project, you will use a free product called A11ygator to test a website for accessibility. An accessible website is one that is usable for everyone, including those with disabilities. Testing a website’s accessibility is important since ensuring that a website is accessible is often required by law. An accessible website benefits everyone—users and businesses—by improving the overall user experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Investigate the meaning of "accessibility" as it applies to the web and review the benefits of ensuring that a website is accessible.
Locate and review accessibility standards including the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) set by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).
Use the free online accessibility testing tool called A11ygator to test the accessibility of a variety of websites.
Locate, install, and configure the A11ygator extension in the Chrome browser.
Conduct website accessibility tests using the A11ygator Chrome browser extension and Chrome Dev Tools.
