Learner Reviews & Feedback for Test your Django views and forms using Selenium by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how Selenium can be integrated with your Django project. Selenium is quite fun to learn and use: it can make your python program pretend it is an actual user browsing a website, so it is ideal for testing web application. You will use Selenium to test various aspects of a sample Django project. After understanding how the sample project works, your will write Selenium test functions to test the views of the project apps. In particular, you will learn how to test the presence of certain strings in a web page, the presence of form elements, whether a link successfully navigates to the right page, and whether a form is successfully submitted.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Test your Django views and forms using Selenium
By Fabrício S B
•
Mar 4, 2022
I found the content to be kind of superficial. The project only has about 30 minutes of video content, that was only able to scratch the surface of the subject.