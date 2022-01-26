Text file Input/Output in Java
By the end of this project, you will learn to use text files for input/output in Java. You will also learn to read and write structured data to and from a text file. Finally, we will create a student scorecard and learn to do some basic statistics on data present in a text file. Text File Input/Output is necessary to store data on the hard-disk in order to keep it even after your program execution ends or the computer switches off.
Write structured data to a text file using PrintWriter
Write data to text file
Read structured data from a file and perform calculations
Read meta-data using File class and configure file-opening using FileOutputStream class
Read data from text file
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
