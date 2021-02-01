Chevron Left
Back to The Product Lifecycle: A Guide from start to finish

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Product Lifecycle: A Guide from start to finish by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
83 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

In this 1 hour and 30 minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to understand the product development stage, you will learn to differentiate and locate products in the introduction stage of the product life cycle as well as doing the needed financial analysis for products in different product life cycle stages Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

ND

Aug 19, 2020

This is a great project that describe the use of google docs to calculate and evaluate R&D and market share of the products

UM

Apr 10, 2022

Language could be Indian if possible, for our better listen-ability.

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for The Product Lifecycle: A Guide from start to finish

By Daria S

Feb 1, 2021

I found this course completely irrelevant and missing a lot of theoretical background. I had very high expectations from a paid course on Coursera, but quality of the material makes me question my whole attitude and perception of the website. I took great corses for free that really had a huge impact on my career, and no this...

While there graphs and excels presented, it is completely left behind the scenes what those graphs mean, what are win and profit rations, why should we do this and not something else for the product in a certain stage?

Presented files are not reusable since the instructor simply does not explain what they calculate, how, how this can be used for another examples...

For me, this course was a waste of time and money. And I will never understand what was the point of Rhyme being used in it... Google account would be enough.

By Naphatsorn D

Aug 20, 2020

This is a great project that describe the use of google docs to calculate and evaluate R&D and market share of the products

By GAURAB A

Nov 4, 2020

Not enough information and an introduction are given. Is good for someone looking just for marketing strategies though.

By Nirjhar M

Nov 2, 2020

Product Life Cycle is an Important topic for budding Project Managers. This Guided project did not teach anything about that. Not Satisfied

By Unnikannan M

Apr 11, 2022

Language could be Indian if possible, for our better listen-ability.

By MOHAMMED N A

Sep 22, 2020

useful

By Yogesh p

Dec 8, 2021

good

By AMAL F

Oct 26, 2020

good

By Dr V V

Aug 16, 2020

NIL

By Fan Z

Jun 22, 2021

w​hat the presenter talks is much useful than whats actually in the excel

By Carrie C

Nov 11, 2021

Course is only focused on the project management aspect of product development. Does not accurately reflect the course title and summary.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder