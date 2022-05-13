Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tracking Objects in Video with Particle Filters by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one hour long project-based course, you will tackle a real-world computer vision problem. We will be locating and tracking a target in a video shot with a digital camera. We will encounter some of the classic challenges that make computer vision difficult: noisy sensor data, objects that change shape, and occlusion (object hidden from view).
We will tackle these challenges with an artificial intelligence technique called a particle filter.
By the end of this project, you will have coded a particle filter from scratch using Python and numpy.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Alexey B
•
May 13, 2022
IThe project is relatively easy but at the expense of being somewhat shallow w/r to the underlying fundamental knowledge. I was still happy to have done it and see particle filter tracking work.