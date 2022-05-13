Chevron Left
Back to Tracking Objects in Video with Particle Filters

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tracking Objects in Video with Particle Filters by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this one hour long project-based course, you will tackle a real-world computer vision problem. We will be locating and tracking a target in a video shot with a digital camera. We will encounter some of the classic challenges that make computer vision difficult: noisy sensor data, objects that change shape, and occlusion (object hidden from view). We will tackle these challenges with an artificial intelligence technique called a particle filter. By the end of this project, you will have coded a particle filter from scratch using Python and numpy. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Tracking Objects in Video with Particle Filters

By Alexey B

May 13, 2022

IThe project is relatively easy but at the expense of being somewhat shallow w/r to the underlying fundamental knowledge. I was still happy to have done it and see particle filter tracking work.

By Muhammad A U R

Feb 3, 2022

The author don' have idea what he is teaching

By Maximilian F A

Dec 15, 2021

C​ode barely worked

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder