Transfer Learning for Food Classification by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
63 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this hands-on project, we will train a deep learning model to predict the type of food and then fine tune the model to improve its performance. This project could be practically applied in food industry to detect the type and quality of food. In this 2-hours long project-based course, you will be able to: - Understand the theory and intuition behind Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs). - Understand the theory and intuition behind transfer learning. - Import Key libraries, dataset and visualize images. - Perform data augmentation. - Build a Deep Learning Model using Pre-Trained InceptionResnetV2. - Compile and fit Deep Learning model to training data. - Assess the performance of trained CNN and ensure its generalization using various KPIs....

Reviews





By Feng J

Oct 8, 2020

I learn a lot of transfer learning by this project. Thank you very much for preparing it so well !

By Deena A

Sep 4, 2021

Well organized, enough content and knowledgeable instructor.

By SANJEEV P V

Jul 29, 2020

Good course and it is very usefull

By Sarah K

Sep 27, 2020

Thanks for the amazing course

By Rayees A L

Aug 10, 2020

Great fully satisfied

By Selina S

Oct 15, 2020

Good Skills

By VINAYAK M

Jul 20, 2020

Excellent

By María N

Sep 10, 2020

The instructor does the classes very simple and well informative. The only one issues is the Rhyme app online which does not allow you to reset all the workspace to default mode so I made serious mistakes that lead me to many errors.

