By Feng J•
Oct 8, 2020
I learn a lot of transfer learning by this project. Thank you very much for preparing it so well !
By Deena A•
Sep 4, 2021
Well organized, enough content and knowledgeable instructor.
By SANJEEV P V•
Jul 29, 2020
Good course and it is very usefull
By Sarah K•
Sep 27, 2020
Thanks for the amazing course
By Rayees A L•
Aug 10, 2020
Great fully satisfied
By Selina S•
Oct 15, 2020
Good Skills
By VINAYAK M•
Jul 20, 2020
Excellent
By María N•
Sep 10, 2020
The instructor does the classes very simple and well informative. The only one issues is the Rhyme app online which does not allow you to reset all the workspace to default mode so I made serious mistakes that lead me to many errors.