How to Transform Artwork in Adobe Illustrator
Create a cast shadow using transform tools
Save and export artwork for use on a variety of platforms and mediums
Create a cast shadow using transform tools
Save and export artwork for use on a variety of platforms and mediums
In this project, you will learn how to upload artwork to Adobe Illustrator, change view modes, manipulate objects within an artboard with selection tools, transform artwork, and save and export artwork. Specifically, we will use the basic transform options offered by Adobe Illustrator including the scale, skew, rotate, and shear features to create a cast shadow of a sailboat on an ocean. Mastering these transformation features provides a foundation for more advanced transformations and effects. In addition to transformation features, you will learn about native file extensions, how to use the layers panel and properties panel, and how to save and export files for use on other platforms and across a variety of mediums. Upon completion of this project, you will gain an overview of Adobe Illustrator and have acquired essential skills to begin experimenting on their own with creating original artwork or transforming existing artwork for business or personal use.
Adobe Illustrator
Digital Media
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Upload Artwork to Adobe Illustrator
Toggle Between View Modes
Manipulate Artwork with Selection Tools
Transform Artwork Options
Save and Export Finished Artwork
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.