Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Transform Artwork in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will learn how to upload artwork to Adobe Illustrator, change view modes, manipulate objects within an artboard with selection tools, transform artwork, and save and export artwork.
Specifically, we will use the basic transform options offered by Adobe Illustrator including the scale, skew, rotate, and shear features to create a cast shadow of a sailboat on an ocean. Mastering these transformation features provides a foundation for more advanced transformations and effects.
In addition to transformation features, you will learn about native file extensions, how to use the layers panel and properties panel, and how to save and export files for use on other platforms and across a variety of mediums.
Upon completion of this project, you will gain an overview of Adobe Illustrator and have acquired essential skills to begin experimenting on their own with creating original artwork or transforming existing artwork for business or personal use....