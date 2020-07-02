Easing the Transition to GIMP for Photoshop Users
54 ratings
2,372 already enrolled
Compare GIMP tools to Photoshop tools.
Change GIMP Settings to behave more like Photoshop.
Compare common editing techniques.
In this project, you learn about setting up GIMP to work more like Photoshop. You will learn how to make the GIMP desktop similar to Photoshop’s desktop. You will become familiar with GIMP’s tools and how they compare to Photoshop’s tools. You will learn how to make GIMP’s keyboard shortcuts be similar to Photoshop’s keyboard shortcuts. Plus, you’ll create a digital poster by completing a few common editing techniques, and comparing these steps to what you are familiar with in Photoshop. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Adobe Photoshop
Image Editing
Graphic Design
GIMP
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Become familiar with the GIMP Desktop.
Compare GIMP tools to Photoshop tools and set keyboard shortcuts.
Customize the GIMP desktop to look more like Photoshop.
Customize GIMP settings to behave more like Photoshop.
Create a digital poster.
Save GIMP files and learn about plugins.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by YASep 28, 2020
A very proficient technique and grading system to ease the transition from Photoshop to GIMP. Loved every part of it!
by VOFeb 2, 2021
It was short, but it helped me find things that would have been second nature in Photoshop.
by NUJul 2, 2020
Too good and user friendly technology.Thankyou for the whole team.
by SGOct 9, 2020
its very useful for learning, with very easy language.
