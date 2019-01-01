Turn Wireframes into Clickable Prototypes in Miro
Explore the tools in Miro and document the flow with wireframes in Miro.
Integrate links to pages and resources and complete the prototype in Miro.
By the end of this project, you will be able to apply design principles and customer-centric thinking to turn a wireframe flow visualization into a clickable prototype to accelerate development and achieve high user acceptance. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, and context from each step of the customer journey while leveraging integrations in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Product Development
User Experience Design (UXD)
User Experience (UX) Strategy
User Interface (UI) Design
User Centered Design (UCD)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the fundamentals of User Interface (UI) design and how it supports the User Experience (UX).
Consider the benefits of application prototype visualizations.
Walk through the UI components of the User Experience and create a sharable board Miro.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
