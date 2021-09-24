Learner Reviews & Feedback for Turn Wireframes into Clickable Prototypes in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to apply design principles and customer-centric thinking to turn a wireframe flow visualization into a clickable prototype to accelerate development and achieve high user acceptance.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, and context from each step of the customer journey while leveraging integrations in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Turn Wireframes into Clickable Prototypes in Miro
By Ruksana
•
Sep 24, 2021
She not even finished the whole project.. who hired her for this miro courses? She talked whole project only leaves 6 minutes for whole project.. what a scam