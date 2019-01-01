بناء Backend لنسخة من Twitter
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية إعداد المشروع و development environment, هعمل express server بسيط بالroutes بتاعته, عمل Mongo Database و تصميم الmodels بتاعته بmongoose و عمل المنطق بتاع Twitter. في نهاية المشروع دة، هتكون عملت Backend server لنسخة من Twitter ب Node و express و MongoDB. عندما تخلص المشروع دة هيكون عندك معلومات كافية انك تبتدي شغل في أي مشروع backend بسهولة. أيضا المشروع ده هيديك دفعة قوية في ال backend development وده ممكن يؤدي إلى مسار مهني في ال backend development ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.
Web Development
Mongodb
Node
express
Backend Development
بنهاية المهمة 2, ستكون قادرًا على عمل express server بسيط بال routes بتاعته
بنهاية المهمة 3, ستكون قادرًا على عمل Mongo Database، و تصمم الmodels بتاعته بmongoose
بنهاية المهمة 4, ستكون قادرًا على عمل المنطق بتاع Twitter
