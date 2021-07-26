Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Twitter Clone Front-End with ReactJS by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
25 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
In this 1-hour 20-minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to create a fully functioning Front-End for a Twitter clone with ReactJS. You will learn how to start a project from scratch with create-react-app, how to build functional React components and pass props down the components tree, how to implement components state, how to fetch data from an external API and how to store and display it. And, lastly, you will be able to style the components with Bootstrap and CSS.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Build a Twitter Clone Front-End with ReactJS
By Ulysses D R
•
Jul 26, 2021
Course was great. Would love to do more like this.
By Frank L
•
Nov 19, 2020
It's good to understand de basics of React and state management but it doesn't tell you much about twitter Api