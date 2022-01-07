Company Reports: Understanding Form 10-K
52 ratings
2,408 already enrolled
Access company performance data through SEC filings
Read and interpret the main financial statements
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to read and interpret the main financial statements and access company performance data through SEC filings. We well be working of the Form 10-K of Apple Inc., and will see the Apple Inc.'s financial performance for 2019. Being able to read and interpret Form 10-K is an essential skill for any financial or equity research analyst. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market.
Accounting
Financial Data Analysis
Capital Market
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to 10-K Annual Reports
Statement of Operations
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Balance Sheet
Statement of Shareholder's Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JJJan 7, 2022
A must-have information for any wanna-be investor.
