By Yueh-Ting L•
Jan 20, 2021
It's good "financial statement in nutshell" and gives me some idea about the importance of checking financial statement. Some items were explained clearly and some items were mentioned quickly without much explanation. I will continue to take other courses with similar subjects to get more insight of financial statements.
By J.Kino•
Jan 8, 2022
A must-have information for any wanna-be investor.
By James W•
Nov 10, 2020
Nice little course!!!
By KARMA T•
Oct 29, 2020
good practice
By Gregory G J•
Jan 2, 2021
Thumbs Up!
By SHRESTH S•
Jul 22, 2021
N
By Fan Z•
Jun 22, 2021
very basic accounting reports intro. actually nothing to do specially to 10-K
By David M•
Nov 27, 2021
One because I can't unenroll.