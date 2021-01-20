Chevron Left
By Yueh-Ting L

Jan 20, 2021

It's good "financial statement in nutshell" and gives me some idea about the importance of checking financial statement. Some items were explained clearly and some items were mentioned quickly without much explanation. I will continue to take other courses with similar subjects to get more insight of financial statements.

By J.Kino

Jan 8, 2022

A must-have information for any wanna-be investor.

By James W

Nov 10, 2020

Nice little course!!!

By KARMA T

Oct 29, 2020

good practice

By Gregory G J

Jan 2, 2021

Thumbs Up!

By SHRESTH S

Jul 22, 2021

N

By Fan Z

Jun 22, 2021

v​ery basic accounting reports intro. actually nothing to do specially to 10-K

By David M

Nov 27, 2021

One because I can't unenroll.

