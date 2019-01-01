Understanding the average Facebook User
Use Facebook Insights to discover interests of the average Facebook User.
After completing this guided project, no matter if you are launching a new brand or want to optimize the social media strategy for an existing brand, you will be able to better understand and reach your Facebook target audience. The goal of this project is to get to know and understand the average Facebook user. By achieving this goal, it will be possible to create a promising marketing strategy and to reach your target audience on Facebook. The objective of social media marketing is to find creative ways to attract the attention of users for its products and services, many times on a lean marketing budget. Today, you will first create a Facebook Business Page Account. We will create our own Buyer Persona, which will serve you as a template for future projects. Later, I will introduce you to Facebook Insights. Facebook Insights is one of the most powerful Facebook marketing analytics tools available. When you dive into your Facebook Insights, you’ll receive a wealth of data to help you understand more about your Facebook Page and your target audience.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Marketing Strategy
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Facebook Business Account.
Compare charts and statistics regarding the average Facebook User.
Design a Buyer Persona and create a PDF Document.
Discover Facebook Insights and obtain information about your target group.
Use Facebook Insights to discover interests of the average Facebook User.
