Learner Reviews & Feedback for Unity for Absolute Beginners - Getting Started by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll take your first steps with the Unity Editor! Unity is used for game-development, of course, but also in industries like Architecture, Film and Television, Automotive engineering and more. In this guided project, you'll learn how to create a Unity ID, download and install Unity Hub, install the Unity Editor and experiment with a Lego microgame.
You'll also browse the Unity Asset Store to select some free assets, download and import them into a new project and take the first steps in creating your first project from scratch.
This guided project will introduce you to the following concepts:
- Unity Editor
- Unity Hub
- Unity Asset Store...
By Mhmad E
Jun 8, 2021
great!
By Zaid J
Jul 9, 2021
FOR HOW MUCH MANY WAS SPENT THIS WAS DIAPOINTING BECAUSE YOU DID NOT TEACH US HOW TO MAKE A FULL GAME
WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO WITH JUST A WALKING CHARACHTER