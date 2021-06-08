Chevron Left
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll take your first steps with the Unity Editor! Unity is used for game-development, of course, but also in industries like Architecture, Film and Television, Automotive engineering and more. In this guided project, you'll learn how to create a Unity ID, download and install Unity Hub, install the Unity Editor and experiment with a Lego microgame. You'll also browse the Unity Asset Store to select some free assets, download and import them into a new project and take the first steps in creating your first project from scratch. This guided project will introduce you to the following concepts: - Unity Editor - Unity Hub - Unity Asset Store...
By Mhmad E

Jun 8, 2021

g​reat!

By Zaid J

Jul 9, 2021

FOR HOW MUCH MANY WAS SPENT THIS WAS DIAPOINTING BECAUSE YOU DID NOT TEACH US HOW TO MAKE A FULL GAME

WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO WITH JUST A WALKING CHARACHTER

