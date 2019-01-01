Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Automation in Trello by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Apps that help you to get organized and manage projects can be useful but you can even take them to the next level and use automations to save yourself more time. Trello has the option to add buttons to make operations quick and easy and rules that occur when triggered by an action on the Trello board. Administrative tasks can take up a lot of time but you need them to be completed to keep your projects on track and your organization to run smoothly. By the end of this project, you will be able to take a few moments to set up rules without using coding to save yourself time using automations on your Trello board....