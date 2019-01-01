How to Use Brushes in Adobe Illustrator
After completing this project, you will be able to use the paint brush in many ways. First, you will learn how to navigate through Adobe Illustrator. Then you will learn how to use a basic stroke for your paint brush before you will learn more about the brush library. Then you will learn how to apply your paint brush outside of freehanding - to text and to shapes. Additionally, you will learn all about the expand feature and how this affects your paint brush depending on the result you are looking for. The aim of this project is to familiarize you with all that the paint brush in Adobe Illustrator has to offer.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Familiarize yourself with your setup in Adobe Illustrator.
Learn to use the paint brush to draw in Adobe Illustrator.
Use paint brush options for Text in Adobe Illustrator.
Create 2 designs using the paint brush and the paint brush features in Adobe Illustrator
Apply paint brush options to any shape in Adobe Illustrator.
Use expand and color for your paint brush in Adobe Illustrator.
Create a custom design using the paint brush in two different ways
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
