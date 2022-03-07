Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use C# LINQ to process and analyze datasets by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will use the Use C# LINQ to process and analyze datasets.
LINQ, Language-Integrated Query, is used in C# to perform queries on data from XML, Databases, and collections such as Lists....
By mattias@duffmusic.net
Mar 7, 2022
Structured, easy to follow and gives you some preliminary understading on LINQ and some of its syntax.