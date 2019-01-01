Use Pastel in UX Design
Use a website URL for reviewing a webpage in Pastel.
Make text edit suggestions on the web page canvas in Pastel.
Review a complete webpage by adding branching scenario pages to Pastel.
When you are creating or reviewing webpages for UX Design there are tools available to help you that also allow you to collaborate. In this project, you will work with Pastel to learn how to review webpages for UX Design. You will have hands-on opportunities in this project with a practice task and a cumulative challenge activity that is optional and ungraded but will build your confidence in using Pastel.
Web Development
Web Design
Collaboration
Iteration
User Experience (UX)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Upload a PDF into Pastel to create a canvas and learn about the options to improve user design for a website.
Create a new version of a webpage for review in Pastel.
Practice: Add a comment about user design to the mobile version of the Toronto Cupcake website on Pastel.
Capstone: Compare the University of Advancing Technology website PDFs in Pastel.
