How to use Photoshop’s Sky Replacement Tool
Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:
2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only
By the end of this project, you will have learned how to use Photoshop’s sky replacement tool as well as how to best use the various sky replacement settings. These versatile skills will allow you the freedom to brighten family photos, tweak a rainy day, or even add color to a dull blue sky.
Adobe Photoshop
Photo Editing
Sky Replacement Tool
Sky Swap
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step