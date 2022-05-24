Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use the GE-McKinsey Matrix to Analyze and Set Your Strategy by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the GE-McKinsey Matrix to analyze and formulate your corporate strategy. The GE-McKinsey nine-box matrix is a strategy framework that offers a systematic approach for the multi-business corporation to prioritize its investments among its business units or products. The matrix combines two dimensional factors on a horizontal and vertical axis to determine the industry attractiveness and the competitive strength of a business unit. The general strategic principle promoted by the Matrix is to increase the level of investment in an attractive industry, and reduce resource allocation to business units where the company doesn’t have a competitive advantage.
For us to practically demonstrate the application of the GE-McKinsey matrix, we will use a spreadsheet to analyze an Energy Services company that has five Strategic Business Units. Example of the case study would empower you to use the model to analyze your company or any other company of your choice. The project is for business leaders who want formulate their corporate strategy with the goal of effective resource allocation. Also, for strategist who are interested in helping organization to make informed strategic decisions. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the Matrix for your corporate strategic planning, and to allocate resources effectively....
By Éric C
May 24, 2022
I absolutely do not recommend this course.
First of all, the tool presented is absolutely not the one used by the McKinsey firm.
Secondly, the concepts presented are outdated.
Finally, the presenter is mainly promoting his own firm, which is absolutely not McKinsey.
In short, I am very disappointed that Coursera presents such a low-quality and uninteresting course.