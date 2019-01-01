Use Type and Fonts in Adobe Illustrator
Create text using a single line with the Type Tool in Adobe Illustrator.
Use a text box with the Type Tool in Adobe Illustrator.
Learn how to use different fonts in Adobe Illustrator.
After completing this project, you will be able to create text in Adobe Illustrator. First, you will learn how to get set up with Adobe Illustrator and start your artboard. Then you will learn how to use the type tool in two different ways. You will also learn how to work with fonts for your text, how to change fonts, and how to upload new fonts. For uploading new fonts, you will learn two different options. The aim of this project is to familiarize you with text and fonts in Adobe Illustrator. By the end of this project, you will have created several custom logos with creative text and font.
Adobe Illustrator
Digital Marketing
Web Design
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Digital Media
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Familiarize yourself with your setup in Adobe Photoshop
Create text using a single line with the Type Tool in Adobe Illustrator
Use a text box with the Type Tool in Adobe Illustrator
Practice: Create a simple article page
Learn how to use different fonts in Adobe Illustrator
Import new fonts to Adobe Illustrator
Create a custom design for a front page for a newspaper
