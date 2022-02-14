By Tim H•
Feb 14, 2022
Sadly, the instructor does not know about Wardley Mapping and presents examples with very little value. Hurts more than it helps.
By Mayank K•
Apr 24, 2021
I was under the impression that this course would help be understand Wardley Maps as well. However, this course is entirely focused on helping navigate Miro's user interface. This kind of content is usually available in the help/user guide of tools. Not the kind of content for which I would want to pay $10 and invest time.