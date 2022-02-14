Chevron Left
Back to User Strategy Development with Wardley Maps in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for User Strategy Development with Wardley Maps in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to develop a user strategy by producing a Wardley map. To do this, you will leverage a Wardley map to identify dependencies in the value chain so a business can mitigate project risk in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for User Strategy Development with Wardley Maps in Miro

By Tim H

Feb 14, 2022

Sadly, the instructor does not know about Wardley Mapping and presents examples with very little value. Hurts more than it helps.

By Mayank K

Apr 24, 2021

I was under the impression that this course would help be understand Wardley Maps as well. However, this course is entirely focused on helping navigate Miro's user interface. This kind of content is usually available in the help/user guide of tools. Not the kind of content for which I would want to pay $10 and invest time.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder