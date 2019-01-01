Using SQL String Functions to Clean Data
Understand how string functions work and when to use them
Clean data using different string functions
Manipulate data using SQL SELECT statements together with string functions
Welcome to this project-based course on Using SQL String Functions to Clean Data. In this project, you will learn how to perform data cleaning and manipulation using SQL string functions like LENGTH, UPPER & LOWER, REPLACE, TRIM, SUBSTRING, CONCAT, STRING_AGG, and COALESCE. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand why you need to learn about string functions and use them to get the desired result you want from tables in a database. Also, for this hands-on project, we will use PostgreSQL as our preferred database management system (DBMS). Therefore, to complete this project, it is required that you have prior experience with using PostgreSQL. Similarly, this project is an advanced SQL concept; so, a good foundation for writing SQL queries is vital to complete this project. If you are not familiar with SQL and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided projects titled “Performing Data definition and Manipulation in SQL" and “Querying Databases using SQL SELECT statement.” I taught these guided projects using PostgreSQL. Taking these projects will give the needed requisite to complete this project Using SQL String Functions to Clean Data. However, if you are comfortable writing queries in PostgreSQL, please join me on this wonderful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!
Data Manipulation
Data Cleansing
String Functions
Postgresql
SQL
Retrieve data from tables in the employees database
Use the LENGTH, LEFT, RIGHT functions to retrieve data
Use the UPPER & LOWER functions to clean data
Use the REPLACE function to manipulate data
Use the TRIM, RTRIM, LTRIM functions to clean data
Use the concatenate functions to manipulate data
Use the SUBSTRING function to retrieve data
Use the STRING_AGG function to retrieve and manipulate data
Use the COALESCE function to retrieve and manipulate data
