Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Tensorflow for Image Style Transfer by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Have you ever wished you could paint like Van Gogh, Monet or even Picasso? Better yet, have you wished for an easy way to convert your own images into new ones incorporating the style of these famous artists? With Neural Style Transfer, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) distill the essence of the style of any famous artist it is fed, and are able to transfer that style to any other image. In this project-based course, you will learn how to utilize Python and Tensorflow to build a Neural Style Transfer (NST) model using a VGG19 CNN.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....