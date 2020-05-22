Using Collaborate for Version-Control in Unity 2021

In this Guided Project, you will:

Commit and revert a project version using Collaborate.

Retrieve individual files from the Collaborate Dashboard.

Use DiffMerge to merge and undo changes inside a Unity file.

1.5 hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Version-Control is vital in any software-development project. Even when working alone, it's important to be able to retrieve previous version of files or even a previous status of the whole project, in case of corruption or simply making too many bad choices to undo with Ctrl+Z. Unity Collaborate is a free tool that helps manage updates and keep track of file-versions. It's free for teams of up to three people, is integrated in the Unity Editor and has a browser-based Dashboard for a top-level view. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to set up and use Collaborate in Unity. You'll activate Collaborate for your project, commit changes, roll back to an earlier project state, revert individual files to earlier versions and even selectively edit inside files to decide which changes to keep or roll back. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Unity Collaborate - Unity Dashboard - SourceGear DiffMerge

Skills you will develop

  • Video-game Development

  • C sharp (C#) Programming Language

  • Unity 3D

  • Unity

  • Application development

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and License Activation

  2. Configure Collaborate in your Project

  3. Understanding Collaborate on Unity Dashboard

  4. Make and Commit Changes to a Project

  5. Roll Back Previous Changes

  6. Compare File-Changes with DiffMerge

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

