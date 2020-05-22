Using Collaborate for Version-Control in Unity 2021
Commit and revert a project version using Collaborate.
Retrieve individual files from the Collaborate Dashboard.
Use DiffMerge to merge and undo changes inside a Unity file.
Version-Control is vital in any software-development project. Even when working alone, it's important to be able to retrieve previous version of files or even a previous status of the whole project, in case of corruption or simply making too many bad choices to undo with Ctrl+Z. Unity Collaborate is a free tool that helps manage updates and keep track of file-versions. It's free for teams of up to three people, is integrated in the Unity Editor and has a browser-based Dashboard for a top-level view. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to set up and use Collaborate in Unity. You'll activate Collaborate for your project, commit changes, roll back to an earlier project state, revert individual files to earlier versions and even selectively edit inside files to decide which changes to keep or roll back. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Unity Collaborate - Unity Dashboard - SourceGear DiffMerge
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Configure Collaborate in your Project
Understanding Collaborate on Unity Dashboard
Make and Commit Changes to a Project
Roll Back Previous Changes
Compare File-Changes with DiffMerge
