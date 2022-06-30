Utilisation de RegexExtract et RegexMatch pour analyser les données avec Google Feuilles et RE2

Découvrir la syntaxe d'expression régulière

Utiliser les fonctions REGEXEXTRACT et REGEXMATCH

Valider des numéros de téléphone et des adresses email

2 heures
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
French
Desktop only

Dans ce projet guidé d’une heure, vous apprendrez ce qu'est une expression régulière. Quelles sont les syntaxes à utiliser et comment les utiliser avec Google Sheets. A la fin de ce projet, vous allez être capable de rechercher et découper une chaîne de caractères de différentes façons.

  • Data Science

  • Data Manipulation

  • Regular Expression (REGEX)

  • Data Analysis

  • Programming Tool

  1. Introduction à l'expression régulière

  2. Liste de syntaxe d'expression régulière

  3. La fonction Regexextract

  4. La fonction REGEXMATCH

  5. Validation du numéro de téléphone et de l'adresse e-mail

