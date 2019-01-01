Chevron Left
Value Chain Analysis and Visualization in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to support cost-effective product development by conducting a value chain analysis. To create the value chain analysis you will gain hands-on experience defining your business’s primary activities, support for those activities, analyze costs, and discover opportunities to gain a competitive advantage in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
