Learner Reviews & Feedback for Version Control in Java: Update Your App with Git by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided project "Version Control in Java: Update Your App with Git" is for Java developers trying to efficiently track and handle changes in their projects. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to:
* Create and manage repository for Java applications using Git Version Control
* Utilize Git CLI commands to manage changes in project files and resolve merge conflicts
* Set up and use main Git workflows in repositories
To achieve this we will work through a sample Java project, make changes to it and work on various change management and tracking scenarios that could happen during software development lifecycle.
This project is unique as it combines all main Git commands and workflows in a single practical exercise for Java developers. It also gives developer an opportunity to apply learned skills on individual exercises and capstone project...