Verstehe den durchschnittlichen Facebook Nutzer
Erstelle ein PDF Dokument für eine Buyer Persona.
Verwende Facebook Insights um die Interessen des durchschnittlichen Facebook User zu entdecken.
Erstelle ein PDF Dokument für eine Buyer Persona.
Verwende Facebook Insights um die Interessen des durchschnittlichen Facebook User zu entdecken.
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts kannst du, unabhängig davon, ob du eine neue Marke startest oder eine bestehende mithilfe deiner Social-Media-Strategie optimieren möchtest, besser auf deine Facebook Kundschaft eingehen und diese gezielt erreichen. Ziel dieses Projekts ist es, sich mit den Interessen des durchschnittlichen Facebook User und dessen Gewohnheiten vertraut zu machen. Erst dann ist es möglich, eine Marketing Strategie zu erstellen und deine Kunden auf Facebook gezielt anzusprechen. Aufgabe des Social Media Marketings ist es, kreative Wege zu finden um die Aufmerksamkeit der User für ihre Produkte und Dienstleistungen zu gewinnen. Dies erfolgt oftmals auf Basis eines sehr geringen Marketing Budgets. Du wirst heute zunächst einen Facebook Business Page Account erstellen um anschließend die Funktionen Facebook Insights und und anzuwenden. Wir werden Statistiken auswerten und unsere eigene Buyer Persona erstellen, die dir als Vorlage für zukünftige Projekte dienen wird.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Facebook Business Page Account.
Vergleiche Statistiken bezüglich des durchschnittlichen Facebook Nutzers.
Erstelle ein PDF Dokument für eine Buyer Persona .
Entdecke Facebook Insights und erhalte Informationen über deine Zielgruppe.
Verwende Facebook Insights um die Interessen des durchschnittlichen Facebook User zu entdecken.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.