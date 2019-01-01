Visualize Complex Projects with Flow Charts in Miro
Identify use cases for workflow management with flow charts.
Describe a business process within a flow chart in Miro.
Identify roles and responsibilities and design the flow chart in Miro.
By the end of this project, you will be able to simplify workflows and optimize business processes through the creation of flow charts. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience mapping out roles and responsibilities within a flow chart in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Business Process Management
Product Development
Strategic Planning
User Interface (UI) Design
Operations Research
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the purpose and process of flow charts.
Consider the benefits of using flow charts.
Review the tools available in Miro and install a flow chart in Miro.
Outline a business process within a flow chart in Miro.
Map out roles and responsibilities and complete the flow chart in Miro.
